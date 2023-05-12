Check your Keno tickets Wingham!

Someone who purchased a Keno tickets at Wingham Memorial Services Club this week is a millionaire but might be unaware of it.
They have won more than $1.2 million in a recent Keno draw, with officials urging players in the area to check their tickets.
The player held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 538, drawn Thursday, May 11 and took home a total prize of $1,266,536.70.
However, the player has yet to check their winning ticket and start the prize claim process.
The winning Keno Classic 10 Spot entry was purchased at Wingham Memorial Services Club. The services club team are over the moon to have sold a million-dollar winning entry at their venue and hope the winner comes forward soon to claim their prize.
Keno spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she encouraged all players who purchased a Keno entry at the club to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"Someone could be walking around with a winning ticket worth more than $1.2 million in their back pocket or handbag, without even knowing they've won," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Keno entry at Wingham Memorial Services Club to check their tickets today.
"If you discover you're holding the winning Keno Classic 10 Spot ticket, hold on tight to it and head into your closest venue as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process."
In 2022, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 76.25 million wins collectively worth more than $1 billion.
During this time, Keno crowned 21 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $51.5 million. Ten of these major winners were from New South Wales and the ACT, including a Sydneysider who picked up a $10.3 million windfall.
Players in New South Wales and the ACT enjoyed more than 47.7 million Keno wins totalling more than $621.7 million across the region in 2022.
There are a range of Keno games to play, including Keno Mega Millions - a higher jackpot version of Keno Classic that uses the same Keno ball draw but gives players the chance to win $5 million or more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.