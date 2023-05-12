Manning River Times
Keno Classic 10 Spot winning ticket purchased at Wingham Services Club

Updated May 12 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:53pm
Check your Keno tickets Wingham!
Someone who purchased a Keno tickets at Wingham Memorial Services Club this week is a millionaire but might be unaware of it.

