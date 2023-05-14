Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Drive So Others Survive kicked off yesterday, Sunday, May 14

May 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pledge reminds us to remove all distractions including mobile phones, and avoid putting other people at risk by speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Picture Shutterstock.
The pledge reminds us to remove all distractions including mobile phones, and avoid putting other people at risk by speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Picture Shutterstock.

MidCoast Council is inviting members of the community to join rugby league teams Old Bar Piraates and Forster Tuncurry Hawks and take the road safety pledge during National Road Safety Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.