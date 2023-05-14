MidCoast Council is inviting members of the community to join rugby league teams Old Bar Piraates and Forster Tuncurry Hawks and take the road safety pledge during National Road Safety Week.
With the theme "Drive So Others Survive", National Road Safety Week kicked off yesterday, Sunday, May 14.
"The pledge is a great way to stop and think about the way we drive and how our actions impact others on the road," council's road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"While the online pledge is anonymous, it can be very powerful. It's a personal commitment to yourself to drive as if your loved ones are driving ahead of you on the road," he said.
"This year, we're especially interested in helping young people take the pledge, so we'll be at the Old Bar Rugby League field on Saturday, May 20 from noon.
"The Old Bar Pirates and Forster Tuncurry Hawks teams will be taking the pledge, and I'd encourage anyone attending the footy to come over and see us in the Towards Zero gazebo."
The online pledge is available to everyone at roadsafetyweek.com.au/
"You can take the pledge anywhere," Mr Dimarco said. "At a café with friends, around the dinner table at home, with your mates at work."
Almost 55,000 people across Australia have taken the pledge so far.
"The pledge reminds us to remove all distractions including mobile phones, and avoid putting other people at risk by speeding or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
Every day of National Road Safety Week has a different theme, focussing on different aspects of road safety.
Monday, May 15: Your Road Safety Pledge;
Tuesday, May 16: Road Safety for Young People;
Wednesday, May 17: Slow Down and Give Them Space;
Thursday, May 18: How Safe is My Ride?
Friday, May 19: Let's All Get Home Safe;
Saturday, May 20: Share the Path, and
Sunday, May 21: Take Care on Regional Roads.
Every year about 1200 people are killed and more than 40,000 people are seriously injured while driving on roads in Australia.
"By taking the pledge we can all work towards zero, so nobody has to lose a loved one on the road or live with a serious injury," Mr Dimarco said.
National Road Safety Week is an annual initiative from the Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) group and supported by Transport for NSW and MidCoast Council.
