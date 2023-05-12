Nurses: they are hardworking, caring, compassionate, empathic and highly skilled. They see many of us when we are at our most vulnerable, and care for us, sometimes when it is the worst time of our lives.
May 12 is International Nurses Day - the day when we can celebrate our hard-working nurses, say thank you for the work they do caring for us not just physically, but supporting us emotionally when we are hurting.
LJ Chester, formerly a registered nurse and now a student nurse practitioner in the Manning Base Hospital emergency department, travels from Tea Gardens to Taree and back again every working day, is studying her Masters in Nurse Practitioner, has six children, is on her feet most of the day and often works overtime.
To anybody, that sounds exhausting. But LJ's passion for her job means she only feels that way "sometimes".
"You just love the job so much that it just keeps you going," she says.
LJ began her nursing career as an AIN when family members commented on how naturally and well she dealt with her grandmother who had Alzheimers. It was a job she "absolutely loved".
"I loved the way the residents used to like it when they saw me there. Their face would just light up knowing that I was looking after them," LJ says.
After a change of employment for a few years, LJ realised she wanted to return to nursing. She enrolled in university and graduated as a registered nurse in 2017, living and working in Sydney.
In her third year of studies she had a couple of placements at Manning Base Hospital in ED and loved it. However, she had been awarded a new grad position at John Hunter Newcastle. After a few months in drug and alcohol, she realised she wanted to be back working in emergency. She applied for a job in ED at Manning Base, and got the position.
In 2021 she became a clinical nurse specialist in emergency, and is working in the fast track team - a team of nurses and allied health who take on the less urgent cases in ED that would normally be handed by a GP. The team is kept busy as a result of doctors in the area no longer bulk billing, and books being closed.
It's a role she relishes.
"I get to see my own patients. I get to start from the beginning to assessing them completely and then following through to diagnosis and and sending them home," LJ says.
But, for LJ the satisfaction doesn't just come from fixing people's ailments.
"I think nurses, we're very highly clinically skilled. But I don't take necessarily just my clinical skills into when I see a patient, I take my heart in" LJ says.
"I think just ingrained in my heart is trying to help people and trying to be compassionate and trying to do the best thing that I can for them to make them better. Or if I can't make them better, to make their situation better.
"If it's a poor situation, poor outcome, I want to make them as feel as loved and support as possible."
