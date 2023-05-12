Manning River Times
Celebrating International Nurses Day at Manning Base Hospital in Taree

Updated May 12 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Nurses: they are hardworking, caring, compassionate, empathic and highly skilled. They see many of us when we are at our most vulnerable, and care for us, sometimes when it is the worst time of our lives.

