Manning River Times

Be vigilant living in a "hotspot"

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:33pm
This week it was revealed we live in a "melanoma hotspot". No surprise really. Looking at the map provided by the Cancer Institute of NSW, most of the coast from Sydney's northern beaches north, and a great slice of central northern NSW has been deemed a hotspot.

