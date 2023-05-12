Be vigilant living in a "hotspot"

This week it was revealed we live in a "melanoma hotspot". No surprise really. Looking at the map provided by the Cancer Institute of NSW, most of the coast from Sydney's northern beaches north, and a great slice of central northern NSW has been deemed a hotspot.
Cancer touches all our lives and personally three very close family members have battled melanoma, the most lethal form of skin cancer. I've had the less scary basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas - quite a few actually - a result of many hours unprotected in the sun. In my defence, I was in my teens when UVA blockers were added to sun screen.
The Cancerr Institute tells us outdoor workers are exposed to three times more UV radiation than indoor workers, and Australia has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, with two out of three Australians treated for skin cancer during their lifetime, with men over 40 years of age 2.5 times more likely to die from melanoma than women of the same age.
Also 95 per cent of melanoma and 99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. And you cannot see UV radiation, though it is present even on cloudy and cools days, hence the need to slip, slop, slap and more recently, "wrap" (sunglasses). The Slip, Slop, Slap campaign is over 40 years old and is attributed with doing its job, reducing the melanoma rates in Australia
While we can't turn back time, we can be vigilant, and take the simple steps to protect our skin every day of the year. And if identified and treated early, there are better chances of avoiding surgery, disfigurement or even death caused from skin cancer.
