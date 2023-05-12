Be vigilant living in a "hotspot"

Also 95 per cent of melanoma and 99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. And you cannot see UV radiation, though it is present even on cloudy and cools days, hence the need to slip, slop, slap and more recently, "wrap" (sunglasses). The Slip, Slop, Slap campaign is over 40 years old and is attributed with doing its job, reducing the melanoma rates in Australia