Many would agree that the first duty of Australian governments, at all of their three levels, is to ensure the continued well-being of its residents.
With reference to the long-term presence of asbestos-contaminated soil at several publicly-used locations under its purview and the removal of same, MidCoast Council might be seen to be failing in its prime duty to some of its residents.
RELATED:
Some weeks ago, there was a comment by a MCC spokesperson that contaminated soil containing asbestos had been spread on parts of Edinburgh Park, Stokes Park and other public places in council's area and that parts of those places had been fenced off.
This piece of news in itself raises many questions that in due time, must be answered.
Since then, apart from an interesting piece about Stokes Park in your newspaper, little or no news has appeared. We are all to be treated apparently as mushrooms.
My concern is with Edinburgh Park (less than 70 metres from my home and close to or adjoining numerous other homes) and with the health of the babes-in-arms, toddlers and school-age children, young parents, chest-clinic patients and retired and aged people in this neighbourhood.
Before the news release, Edinburgh Park underwent regular mowing which was accompanied by dust (contaminated?) blowing into our street, Grevillea Close, and those nearby. Thankfully, mowing of the fenced-off area has ceased.
Arriving home (May 10) at 3.45pm, I noticed a front-end loader/scoop parked inside the fenced-off area of Edinburgh Park. A phone call to council at 4.05pm requesting the attention of the general manager or "a responsible person" had no result other than an undertaking by a very nice (but harassed) young lady that a Call in Response would occur the next day (Thursday).
Residents of this neighbourhood have received not one official word from council of the facts of the contamination, nor of council's plan to control or remove it nor, most importantly, how council intends (as it must) to safeguard our health both before and during the cleaning and reclamation of the park.
Those of us living next to Edinburgh Park, and those close to the other contaminated areas, expect to be at least accorded the common courtesy of timely advice of council's intentions so we can vacate during the clean-up and restoration. We would be bitterly disappointed and prone to irate reaction were these courtesies were not considered a priority
Or, is that too much to expect?
Editor's note: The contamination at five parks was reported in the Manning River Times in February and prior to work starting on the clean-up this week, council issued a press release stating: "Council it has worked closely with the NSW Environment and Protection Authority and specialist consultants to clean up the sites. There is no danger to nearby residents or anyone who has used the grounds as the asbestos fragments found on the sites are bonded and present no harm in their current state."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.