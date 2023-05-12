Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

Asbestos contamination and park clean-ups raise concerns

By Don Nealon
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council reported contaminated fill had been spread on parts of Edinburgh Park, Stokes Park (pictured) and three locations at the Taree Rec Grounds, as well as at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Picture by Scott Calvin.
MidCoast Council reported contaminated fill had been spread on parts of Edinburgh Park, Stokes Park (pictured) and three locations at the Taree Rec Grounds, as well as at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Picture by Scott Calvin.

Many would agree that the first duty of Australian governments, at all of their three levels, is to ensure the continued well-being of its residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.