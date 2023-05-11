The Pacific Highway remains closed at Verges Creek, north of Kempsey, following a crash involving three trucks.
The trucks collided about 4.30am on Friday, May 12.
Emergency services were called to the accident early this morning, with the highway closed in both directions.
Two of the trucks caught fire, with Fire and Rescue crews containing the blaze.
There is no indication of when the Pacific Highway will reopen, with the clean-up expected to take some time.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to plan their trip accordingly.
A diversion via Macleay Valley Way to travel between South Kempsey and Frederickton has been put in place.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles travelling in both directions and will add around an extra 20 minutes to your journey.
