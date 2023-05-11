Manning River Times
Pacific Highway closed following three-truck crash near Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:52am
Pacific Highway closed in both directions at Verges Creek. Picture, Live Traffic NSW
The Pacific Highway remains closed at Verges Creek, north of Kempsey, following a crash involving three trucks.

