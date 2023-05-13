Manning River Times
Home/News

Work on the new Forster SLS clubhouse is scheduled to begin next week

By Anne Evans
May 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse. Picture supplied.
Artist's impression of the new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse. Picture supplied.

Following the demolition of the old Forster Surf Life Saving Club in November and December last year construction is scheduled to begin on stage I of the replacement structure next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.