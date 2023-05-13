Sand renourishment for Jimmys Beach

MidCoast Council will begin its annual sand renourishment of Jimmys Beach from next week, Monday, May 15.
The project is undertaken to protect the area from coastal erosion.
"Sand renourishment is undertaken each autumn to provide a buffer to protect assets such as the road," MidCoast Council engineering and infrastructure services director, Rob Scott said.
Jimmys Beach is located on the Winda Woppa peninsula at Hawks Nest.
It is one of 15 coastal areas identified by the NSW Government as a coastal erosion hotspot.
Dredging of the eastern channel of the Myall River provides the sand for the program.
"Continued dredging of the channel assists recreational boating which is important to the community," Mr Scott said.
Works will take place between May 15-26 May, weather permitting.
Council has asked members of the public to follow signage and directions from work crews during work.
The sand buffer will be eroded by the ocean, protecting the existing coastline on a temporary basis.
This short-term solution aims to protect community assets as well as beach amenity.
