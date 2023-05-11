Two-time Golden Guitar winner, James Johnston has released his latest hit single, We Grew Up On.
Following his previous release, Got it Good, which has notched a whopping 1.6 million streams, the new single captures the spirit of growing up in the country with your best mates by your side.
In just two short years James has achieved phenomenal success with his boot-stomping songs about life in the country.
We Grew Up On celebrates the freedom and joy that comes with getting your first car.
"You know one of your best days growing up was the day you got you first car," James sad.
"It was more than just a car; it was your first taste of real freedom."
James' feel-good country songs have already amassed more than 40 million streams and all singles to date have topped the CountryTown Hot 50 airplay charts.
Since scooping up two coveted Golden Guitar awards at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival - New Talent of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year for his duet with Kaylee Bell, Same Songs - accolades have not stopped for the singer-songwriter.
He received the QMA Country category award for his single Country Boys, is an APRA Music Award nominee for Most Performed Country Work and Rolling Stone Australia Award nominee for Best New Talent.
The boy from Wingham's high-energy performances have earned him a place on some of Australia's biggest stages, including CMC Rocks, Gympie Music Muster, Berry's Big Country, and the Tamworth Country Music Festival. He is also set to perform at this year's Deni Ute Muster, Savannah in the Round, and Cruisin' Country.
Drawing inspiration from his role as a family man, with two young sons and a wife who support his music career, James Johnston strikes a compelling balance between country, rock, and pop, with catchy hooks and heart-warming lyrics that are sure to get anyone singing along.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.