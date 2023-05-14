Wallabies are known for their high hops, but recently one became airborne.
Aussie Ark has farewelled their favourite brush-tailed rock-wallaby, Dale, and couldn't be more excited for him, his future, and the future of his species.
The "genetically important" three-year-old marsupial was flown by private jet from Scone Airport to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, to meet a new girlfriend and help bolster a national breeding program of his endangered species.
Dale didn't catch your regular cattle-class flight, he was instead flown by private jet, piloted by legendary Australian aviator Michael Smith. Mr Smith was awarded Australian Geographic's Adventurer of the Year in 2016 and donates his aviation skills by transporting endangered wildlife for sanctuaries Australian wide.
"I'm a pilot but I volunteer my time to help move endangered animals around the country to help with their breeding program," Mr Smith said.
"I'm really proud to do it. I love this program and to move these endangered animals from area to area - so their gene pool gets shared around - I think is great!"
Tucked up safely in a comfortable crate, Dale took to the skies without a hitch.
Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid was all smiles as he waved goodbye. He said providing "sister organisations" with individuals such as Dale is vital in ensuring the long-term survival of the species.
"Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is a little bit like Aussie Ark and they are part of the brush-tailed rock-wallaby breeding program," Mr Reid said.
"Both Dale and the female have very important genetics. So Dale's on his way to meet his new girlfriend, and make more brush-tailed rock wallaby babies! It's very exciting for Aussie Ark."
Head to aussieark.org.au to support Aussie Ark and their conservation efforts breeding and rewilding endangered species like the brush-tailed rock wallaby.
