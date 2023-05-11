Grateful thanks to all the Lifeline Taree volunteers Advertising Feature

Taree Lifeline shop manager, Samie Ferris is immensely grateful for all the volunteers.

"Firstly, thank you to all the volunteers at Lifeline Taree," Samie Ferris, the shop's manager said.

"Your generosity in donating your time makes a profound and lasting impact for Lifeline Mid Coast, helping raise much-needed funds to help operate the suicide/crisis prevention call centre (located here on the Mid Coast) and the support programs they run based around suicide.

"When volunteering you are making a commitment to share that most precious resource, your time.

"It makes a world of difference that our volunteers donate their time and their talents to lend a helping hand does not go unnoticed and are so appreciated.

"Volunteer Week is just one way we can show our appreciation," said Samie. "But words will never express the gratitude that myself, the management team, and the board of Lifeline Mid Coast have for our volunteers.

Volunteering at an op shop means social connection and forged friendships for the many people who give up their time to help out. This is the case at Lifeline's Taree op shop.



Becoming a good volunteer requires energy, enthusiasm, and flexibility. If that sounds like you, be sure to get in touch.

Donations are always welcome. Good quality and clean clothes and furniture are always appreciated.

Are you a good listener?

It's not just at the shop you can volunteer. Lifeline Mid Coast is always looking for good listeners to become Telephone Crisis Supporters.

About Lifeline

Lifeline Mid Coast is built on a commitment to reach out to those in crisis, whenever they need it and wherever they are, offering real support when difficulties seem overwhelming.

This is a not-for-profit organisation providing charitable purpose activities consistent with charities to promote the prevention, intervention and postvention of behaviour that is harmful to our communities including suicide and self-harm.

Lifeline Mid Coast contributes to the national crisis line 13 11 14, answering more than 26,000 callers in crisis a year.

