Landcare to conduct tour of midcoast sustainable farms

By Rick Kernick
May 12 2023 - 5:00pm
The tour will cover improving riparian areas, wetlands, farm dams, native vegetation and more. Photo shutterstock.
Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare are preparing to host a free big farm tour event, taking in three innovative farm businesses, all of which incorporate improvement of natural assets into their management.

