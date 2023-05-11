Forster Dolphins rugby player suspended for 6 weeks

FORSTER-Tuncurry rugby union player Harry Grant has been suspended for six weeks by the Mid North Coast judiciary after he received a red card in the game against Manning Ratz at Tuncurry last Saturday.
Grant was charged with a shoulder charge direct to the head.
However, Grant has yet to be charged by the zone for the incident that led to referee Michael Wooster abandoning the game midway through the second half.
"The zone is investigating the matter further,'' Lower North Coast Rugby Union director Steve Rees said.
More information will be provided to the judiciary before or if a further charge is presented.
The Ratz were leading the Dolphins 12-0 when the game was abandoned. It has yet to be confirmed if the Ratz will be awarded the competition points.
