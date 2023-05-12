St John's Anglican Church in Taree will resound with classic sacred music as Kantabile Chamber Choir presents its first concert for 2023.
Kantabile has not performed at the venue since 2019, due to COVID and other factors, and the choir is excited to back singing in the church's beautiful acoustics.
The concert, titled Sublime and Divine, will bring the music of Bach, Mozart, Vivaldi, Fauré, and a Gregorian chant to life in its deserved setting.
Sublime and Divine is, however, not just about the well known sacred pieces. The repertoire for this concert covers a broad range of styles of choral works normally expected of a choir.
In addition to the centuries-old music, Kantabile will also be performing works by contemporary choral composers Bob Chilcott, Ola Gjeilo and Daniel Elder, some unusual choral arrangements of Beatles' hits, and some old favourites.
"One of the works includes a solo by a choir member who has the voice of an angel," a Kantabile spokesperson said. "I think the audience will be spellbound."
Sublime and Divine is being performed on Sunday, May 28 from 2pm.
Tickets are only $15 and will be available at the door on the day, however seats are limited. The last time Kantabile performed at St John's Church the concert was sold out. To ensure you don't miss out, you can book online at www.trybooking.com/CIDRE.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
