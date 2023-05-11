Mobile vet truck coming to Taree

Registered charity Animal Welfare League NSW is bringing a mobile vet truck to Taree to provide microchipping and vaccinations for your companion animals.
Bring your cats and dogs to Taree Showground on Thursday, May 18 from 9am to 1pm to get a free health check, microchipping and vaccinations.
MidCoast Council staff will be onsite to help you with the registration process. Usual registration fees will still apply. You can get a discount on registration fees for desexed pets or if you are a pensioner.
No bookings are required. It is expected that there will be lots of interest which could result in long queues.
Vaccinations help to protect your pet from a range of preventable diseases that can be life threatening.
"Getting your pet vaccinated is part of your responsibility as a pet owner. Pet owners must also register and microchip their pets by law," said MidCoast Council's executive manager liveability and sustainable developments, Gary Mead.
"Microchipping your pet helps us to reunite you with your pet if they stray or get lost. It is important to keep your registration details up to date so that we can contact you if we find your pet."
You can register your pet online at www.petregistry.nsw.gov.au/#/forms or visit MidCoast Council and take in a paper form. The registration fee is a one-time payment that goes back into the community to fund services for your pet such as dog parks and council-run animal shelters.
For more information about how to care for your pets, please visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Pets-and-animals.
