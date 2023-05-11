Manning River Times
Mobile vet truck coming to Taree

May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Bring your cats and dogs and have them microchipped and vaccinated. Picture supplied.
Registered charity Animal Welfare League NSW is bringing a mobile vet truck to Taree to provide microchipping and vaccinations for your companion animals.

