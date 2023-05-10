Manning River Times
GJ Gardner Homes Taree hosting charity golf day to raise funds to support mental health in construction industry

Updated May 10 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Ian Gray, Stephen Radnedge, Kylie Hambilton, and Cheryl Gray from GJ Gardener Homes are looking forward to teeing off for charity. Picture supplied.
The team from GJ.Gardner Homes Taree will host their first MATES in Construction Charity Golf Dayas they attempt to raise more than $20,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention within the construction industry.

