The team from GJ.Gardner Homes Taree will host their first MATES in Construction Charity Golf Dayas they attempt to raise more than $20,000 to support mental health and suicide prevention within the construction industry.
The event is taking place at Club Taree on Friday, May 19, and is exclusive to the construction industry.
The Mates in Construction charity team will join the players on the day, sharing insight into the charity and what is offered to the community by means of support, training and events.
Tee off is 930am, shotgun start, and 4 Ambrose team.
Tickets are $52 per person with a cart or $33 per person without a cart and are available to be purchased on the day.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.