Tinonee Topics: busy week for Tinonee Public School

Last week ended on a sad note for John and I as we, along with a number of family and friends, gathered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Wingham on Thursday, May 4 to say farewell to Timothy "Tim" Patrick Eyles who sadly passed away on April 25 aged 68 years. Tim's service was conducted by Father Kevin Corrigan. Becker Family Funerals were in charge of the funeral arrangements.