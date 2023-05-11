Tinonee Topics: busy week for Tinonee Public School

Sad week
Last week ended on a sad note for John and I as we, along with a number of family and friends, gathered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Wingham on Thursday, May 4 to say farewell to Timothy "Tim" Patrick Eyles who sadly passed away on April 25 aged 68 years. Tim's service was conducted by Father Kevin Corrigan. Becker Family Funerals were in charge of the funeral arrangements.
The following day, Friday,May 5, we said farewell to a true gentleman, Edward "Ted" Charles Clare of Wingham, at his service held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Pampoolah which was led by David Freeman.
Ted was aged 88 years and passed away on April 28n ,and leaves behind a loving wife Anne, son Antony daughters Michelle and Nicole and Mark. He was predeceased by brothers Terry and Peter. Brother-in-law Ted Tanner presented the eulogy on behalf of the family
Deepest sympathy is extended to family of both these Wingham residents.
Tinonee Public School
Tinonee Public School held their special Anzac Day Assembly on Friday, April 28 and was it attended by Mr Darcy Elbourne of Taree RSL Sub-branch and Mr Steve Bodnar on behalf of Wingham RSL Sub- branch who spoke to the students about Anzac Day and later joined the school captains together with Mrs Martin, walking the short distance to Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall where a wreath was placed at the Honour Roll.
It's that time again when school photos are to be taken on Thursday, May 25 and all students are asked to wear their winter uniforms for this important day.
A huge thank you to everyone who supported the P&C with their monster Easter raffle which raised an amazing total of $485.90. Congratulations to the top sellers of tickets Dante Stage 1, Pete Stage 2 and Michael Stage 3. Three lucky winners each had a hamper to enjoy over Easter and they were Scarlett, Reegan and Gynette Elbourne.
A Mother's Day stall was held on Tuesday, May 9 which had a variety of gifts ranging from $2 to $8 for students to buy for their mum, grandmother or someone special to give this coming Sunday.
Advance notice has been given of the athletics carnival coming up on Friday, June 1 and this will be held at the Tinonee Oval and we hope the weather will be kind with lots of sunshine and no nasty winds or rain on the day.
The first week of May was very busy with lots of different sports being played by the students. Netball took place at Tuncurry Public School but sadly Tinonee were beaten but played well. The girls football team played against Nabiac Public School on May 3 at Taree Hockey Centre but sadly they were beaten by a more determined team losing to Nabiac 2 - Tinonee 0.
The Tinonee Boys Football team also played against Nabiac and dominated most of the game and came home with the winning score of Tinonee 4 to Nabiac 1.
The Netball Gala day was held on Monday, May 8 at Taree Netball Courts but I am not aware of the final score but hope it was a good game for both teams.
Happy Mother's Day
In closing my notes for this week I would like to wish all mothers, grandmothers, mothers-in-law, and great grand mothers a wonderful and very happy day on Sunday, May 14, spent with family members.
I myself won't have any children home but will receive phone calls from my two who both live in Queensland and maybe - just maybe if Australia Post works well - I might even get a card on time.
