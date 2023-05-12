WINS have been scarce for the Old Bar Clams in the last decade, however the 2023 version is hoping for a home town victory on Saturday when the Clams host Wauchope in Lower North Coast Rugby.
Both clubs returned to the competition this year. Old Bar opened with an encouraging 13-10 loss to premiers Wallamba in the first round at Nabiac, where both sides scored two tries, but the Clams couldn't kick a goal. Old Bar had the bye in the second round.
Thunder has made an impressive start to the season with wins over Forster Tuncurry and Wallamba.
Old Bar captain Phil Koch said the side is keen to build on the promise shown in the first round.
"We've trained pretty well in the last couple of weeks and we went and had a look at Thunder play last week, so we have an idea of what to expect,'' he said.
Goal kicking is one department the Clams will need to improve. Koch said a final decision on who would take on the job would be made at last night's training session, although none of the candidates in the game against Wallamba were overly impressive.
Breakaway Matt Tyrpenou is in doubt for this week with a rib injury sustained against the Bulls and if he's out it will result in a reshuffle in the forwards.
However, in contrast to other seasons, Koch pointed out the Clams have plenty of options.
"It's good to have rugby back at Old Bar,'' he said.
He added it's a positive going to the game knowing the club will have plenty of players to fill positions.
MANNING Ratz will host Wallamba at Taree Rugby Park tomorrow in what will be the Ratz' first home game for the season.
Club president Steve Rees said this will be Ladies Day. The Ratz will play Wallamba in both grades - women's 10s and first grade.
Wallamba and the Ratz met in last year's first grade grand final, won by Wallamba. The Bulls have a win and a loss from their two games this year, a stop-start victory over the Clams in the opening round followed by a loss to Wauchope last weekend.
The Ratz looked in charge of the game against Forster Tuncurry last weekend before it was abandoned.
