Old Bar to host Wauchope in Lower North Coast rugby

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Old Bar Clams win a lineout in the opening round clash with Wallamba. The Clams host Wauchope on Saturday.
WINS have been scarce for the Old Bar Clams in the last decade, however the 2023 version is hoping for a home town victory on Saturday when the Clams host Wauchope in Lower North Coast Rugby.

