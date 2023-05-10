Manning River Times
MidCoast Council has received a total of $5,349,312 to help fix local roads

May 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Local resident, Mike O'Halloran and David Gillespie inspect the progress of the recently completed Failford Road upgrades. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has received a further $1,956,849 from the Federal government to put towards fixing up local roads.

