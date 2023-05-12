TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard said his troublesome knee will have to be massaged through the Group Three Rugby League season.
"It's not where I want it to be,'' he said.
Hazard has a history of problems with the knee and has undergone reconstruction surgery.
He confirmed he will get scans but is confident his knee will stand up to the rigours of the season.
Hazard has played in both Taree City's games this season but admits the knee is causing him some concern. He is a definite starter for Sunday's game against Forster-Tuncurry at the Jack Neal Oval, Taree's first of the season at home.
Hazard said he's been encouraged by his side's performances so far even though the Bulls lost both matches to Macleay Valley and Port City.
"We made errors in key areas in both games,'' he said.
"We were right in the game against Port City last week, we were within two points of them, then we made a couple of mistakes. Inexperience is a problem for us, but if you're right in the fight, you want to win.''
The Bulls will have back rower Will Gee available this week, however luckless front rower Josh Northam will miss another game.
Both the Bulls and Hawks are nil from two, however Taree's form has been more convincing. The Hawks have conceded 50 points in both losses to Wingham and Port Macquarie. Hazard said his side needs a win.
"It's alright to say that we're putting in a good effort, but we want to get some points on the board,'' he said.
He shied away from saying the Bulls would be favourites on Sunday - a rating the club wouldn't have enjoyed for some seasons.
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
