Brooke Mead has travelled a difficult path since first leaving Taree 11 years ago, but as a competitor in this year's Invictus Games, she's found a level of strength and courage that is an inspiration to all.
First launched in March 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.
Brooke will compete in the indoor rowing, swimming and powerlifting events at the games to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9 - 16.
This will be Brooke's first time competing at the games, and to say she's excited is an understatement.
"I've absolutely thrown everything I have into this for the past two years to get here," Brooke said.
Currently residing in Brisbane, Brooke left Taree as an 18-year-old, joining the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) as a Communication Information Systems Sailor in 2012.
In 2016 she was medically discharged suffering from post traumatic stress disorder stemming from her involvement in body recoveries and search and rescue missions. Additionally, Brooke sustained a spinal cord injury that progressively worsened until requiring the insertion of a Spinal Cord Stimulator.
The years following her discharge from the navy were particularly difficult.
Her physical and mental health fell to such an extent that she could barely get out of bed. Doctors had told her she'd never be able to pick up more than five kilos, preventing her from picking up or playing with her son. She put on 50 kilograms in weight, and was by her own admission, depressed and suicidal.
Pain is power. It reminds me how far I've come- Invictus Games competitor, Brooke Mead
And then things began to change.
"In May 2021 I remember waking up and I just thought I don't want this in my life anymore, I need to be a better mother, I need to be a better human, I can do more," Brooke said.
She placed an expression of interest for the Invictus Games and joined a gym that day.
In September 2022 she undertook the highly unusual move of having her spinal cord stimulator removed, and went from having doctors tell her she'd be unable to lift even five kilograms, to now performing 120 kilogram deadlifts.
"I've just totally used all of that negativity as power to do more - it's been a long journey."
Brooke has been able to assemble a strong support network for her games appearance, enlisting Port Macquarie's, Matt Model, himself a competitor at both Sydney and The Hauge Invictus Games events, who has been assisting Brooke with her rowing.
She's also benefitted from the tutelage of Invictus Games Sydney rowing gold medalist, Ben Farinazzo, along with powerlifting gold medalist from Invictus Games The Hague, Sarah Petchell.
All of which adds to Brooke's momentum approaching the games. It is a momentum that has already swung her an immeasurable distance to where she is now from where she began just a few short years ago.
"I think being at absolute rock bottom has only given me more drive, more willpower to improve my life and go to the absolute top," Brooke said.
"I just want to win - not just win a gold medal - but I want to win in my life, I want to show my son that he can do whatever he wants to do.
"And I also really want to be the voice for veterans, that person to look up to... I didn't have that when I got out of the navy and I always wondered if I had a role model would things have been different? Would I have been so depressed for so long?
"I want to prove to myself that I can do it, but I don't want anybody else to go through what I've gone through."
