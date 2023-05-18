Manning River Times
Former Taree resident Brooke Mead to compete at Invictus Games

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30am
Former Taree resident, Brooke Mead will compete at this year's Invictus Games to be held in Dusseldorf Germany. Photo supplied.
Brooke Mead has travelled a difficult path since first leaving Taree 11 years ago, but as a competitor in this year's Invictus Games, she's found a level of strength and courage that is an inspiration to all.

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

