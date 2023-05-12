Good news from the MidCoast Council that roadworks are scheduled to begin along Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Lansdowne, and will continue for about four weeks, weather permitting.
The road upgrade will provide much needed improvements to drainage and the road surface between Yarratt Road and Cheers Road. Road users can expect minor delays. Traffic control will be in place.
These works are part of council's $7.5 million roads program. This program is over and above council's annual roadworks plan for this financial year.
This is great news for our community. Works on some very bad spots have been improved. We would have liked the whole lot done but that was never going to happen. At least we have had some of the worse parts fixed.
And works are still going on and now going up to Upper Lansdowne.
This is going to improve our lives so much. It has been so long since we had good roads to travel on. I am certain that a bit of people-power helped. It got some extra money given to the council to help fix the problem.
Lansdowne Public School has a very busy term for students with lots of sport and learning activities planned.
This term is when the weather usually starts to cool and students need to wear jumpers. Jumpers and tracksuit pants will be available free of charge from the school soon. These free uniform items are available due to a kind donation through the Foundation of Rural and Regional Renewal Program.
This term the school sport is gymnastics. Students are very excited to have Bec back as their gymnastics coach for the term. Gymnastics will take place every Friday.
The school athletics carnival will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at the school starting at 9.30am. Upper Lansdowne Public School will be joining Lansdowne students for the carnival.
Parents and families are welcome to attend the carnival to cheer on their children. The school canteen will be open that day with a special menu.
If you know of any children in our community who will be beginning school next year, please ask them to contact the Lansdowne School on 6556 7147. Their Little Learners Kindergarten Transition Program will begin in in third term this year. Enrolments forms can be completed online through the school website.
I have further information on the Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group's annual Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea which will be held on Thursday, May 25 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall, 1412 Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Lansdowne.
The morning tea will be held from 10am to noon. Entry is $5 which includes of course their wonderful homemade morning tea.
There will be a trash and treasure stall, a raffle (with lots of prizes), guessing competitions and a display of cushions will be presenting many of the crafts that have been used to make them. This event has always been a very popular one with people coming from all over the Manning area. It is always a fun and entertaining time. For any further information, call Robyn on 6556 9057.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's bistro will have a special menu for the Mother's Day luncheon from noon to 2pm on Sunday, May 14 as well as some great live music with Gary King. Might be a good idea to book ahead as it should be a popular place to celebrate Mother's Day. Phone 6556 7280.
A friendly reminder from our local Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade to people conducting burns, although you are not required to get a fire permit during the non fire danger period, there is still notifications you need to do 24 hours prior to burning.
If you conduct a burn even doing these steps a fire truck may still be sent if responding to a 000 call. This is not to say you are doing anything wrong, but we must check everything is okay.
If you have any questions or want further information, please reach out and they will be more than happy to discuss with you.
The Coopernook Op Shop are inviting everyone to go along and shop for winter items at bargain prices. Their friendly and helpful volunteers will be happy to assist you. They will be open from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.
Tomorrow evening, Saturday May 13 commencing at 7pm, the Upper Lansdowne Hall will be presenting the Lachy Doley Group with a Hammond Extravaganza.
Lachy Doley is one of the world's best! He is a world-renowned keyboardist and singer who has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic and soulful musicians of his generation. He has also performed in more than 20 countries at some of the world's most prestigious festivals and venues, including the Byron Bay Blues Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival and Sydney's Opera House.
For further information and bookings phone Rita on 02 5591 6017 or check out the Upper Lansdowne Hall Facebook page for online bookings information.
