Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council has started to upgrade Upper Lansdowne Road

By Margaret Haddon
May 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has started on improvements to Upper Lansdowne Road. Picture by MidCoast Council
Work has started on improvements to Upper Lansdowne Road. Picture by MidCoast Council

Good news from the MidCoast Council that roadworks are scheduled to begin along Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Lansdowne, and will continue for about four weeks, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.