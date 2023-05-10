THE finale to the Zone 11 pennant bowls season proved to be an interesting affair in most grades.
Some teams had to back up on Sunday after playing Saturday to complete previously washed out round five games, where affected the final result.
After the dust settled on Sunday, some teams rose to the occasion, and some teams wilted under the pressure.
Grade 2: Forster were by far the dominant team in this grade, going through undefeated. They had this won before the final game, and with second placed Tuncurry Beach having the bye, they only increased their lead, to win by a massive 27 points.
Grade 3: Leagues went into the final game with a 10 point lead over Forster. With a 10-0 win over Palms Leagues were home, and with Forster falling to Tunurry 2-8, made the result beyond doubt.
Grade 4: Forster went into this game with a 7 point lead over Wingham, who had a washed out game in hand. It turned out that they didn't need it. Wingham had a 9.5-0.5 win over Bulahdelah, while Forster had a heartbreaking 1 shot (1.5-8.5) loss to Harrington. This meant Wingham were celebrating a 1 point win.
Grade 5: Forster and Tuncurry were the top two teams, with Forster holding a 7 point buffer, and they were playing each other for the first time this year. Tuncurry had to win on Saturday, and then had to back up on Sunday and do it all again. They duly won on Saturday, defeating Forster 9-1 at home, and making the game on Sunday a final. At home, Forster turned it around with a 4 shot, 9-1 win, to take out this grade in a thrilling finale.
Grade 6: This was such an interesting grade with all sorts of results possible, those washed out games could have a big bearing on the final result. Harrington were leading on 54 points, from Tuncurry (47), Forster B (44) and Lansdowne (43.5). Harrington defeated Tuncurry on Saturday in a 1 shot 8-2 win. You don't get any closer than that. This eliminated Tuncurry from the equation, but they still had to play again on Sunday because of the other results. On Saturday Lansdowne kept their hopes alive with a 9-1 win over Forster A, while Forster B were also eliminated when they lost to Gloucester 1-9. So, Lansdowne had to defeat Forster A 10-0, and hope that Tuncurry could defeat Harrington 10-0. Lansdowne's 8.5-1.5 win was not enough, and Harrington had another cliffhanger win over Tuncurry, with a 3 shot 8-2 result. This was enough for Harrington to win the title.
Grade 7.1: Wingham were 2 point leaders over Old Bar A going into this final round, but things did not go well for the leaders. Harrington defeated Wingham 10-0, which left the door well and truly open for Old Bar, who charged right through it with a 10-0 win over Forster B, to take out this section.
Grade 7.2: Old Bar B were leading by 10 points, but they had the bye and no washed out game, so they could not score any more points, and in a precarious position. Palms were in second position with two games to play to make up the deficit. A loss on Saturday to Forster A (1.5-8.5) did not help, but they were no out of it if they could regroup and win on Sunday. Alas, another loss to Forster A (9-1) saw Palms out of it and Old Bar B declared winners of this section.
The section play-off will feature the two Old Bar teams to decide the grade winner and this game will be played this Saturday from 1pm with the venue of course, Old Bar.
