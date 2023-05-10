Grade 6: This was such an interesting grade with all sorts of results possible, those washed out games could have a big bearing on the final result. Harrington were leading on 54 points, from Tuncurry (47), Forster B (44) and Lansdowne (43.5). Harrington defeated Tuncurry on Saturday in a 1 shot 8-2 win. You don't get any closer than that. This eliminated Tuncurry from the equation, but they still had to play again on Sunday because of the other results. On Saturday Lansdowne kept their hopes alive with a 9-1 win over Forster A, while Forster B were also eliminated when they lost to Gloucester 1-9. So, Lansdowne had to defeat Forster A 10-0, and hope that Tuncurry could defeat Harrington 10-0. Lansdowne's 8.5-1.5 win was not enough, and Harrington had another cliffhanger win over Tuncurry, with a 3 shot 8-2 result. This was enough for Harrington to win the title.