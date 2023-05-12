OLD Bar Pirates tackle Port Sharks, a side labelled by co-captain-coach Mick Henry as a 'bogey team', in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game at the Port Stadium.
"The Sharks have caused us a few problems in the last couple of years,'' Henry said.
"I think they're going to be pretty handy this year, the Sharks, and it is one of those games where if we do let it slip it can come back to haunt us at the back end of the year.''
Henry recalled that a loss to the Sharks in the first round last season almost cost the Pirates a top two berth. Port didn't qualify for the semi-finals last year.
"And they dusted us up there the year before, they've been a bit of a bogey team for us,'' he added.
Henry is looking for an 80 minute effort from his side. The Pirates beat Wauchope 34-4 in the opening round on the back of a strong first half and fought back last week against Wingham in the second half to win 22-8 after trailing 8-0 at halftime.
Henry said Old Bar were 'walking wounded' earlier this week after what was a physical clash against the Tigers but he doesn't expect any major changes to the squad, although James Handford will be unavailable. Handford, who lives in Newcastle, has work commitments.
He conceded the Tigers had the better of the forward clashes in the first half last week. However, he was happy with the way the Pirates responded in the second half.
"I laid the law down at halftime to our blokes,'' he said.
"The penalty count was very lop-sided until then, but that was because they earned their penalties through dominating us up the middle. I put out the challenge to our boys and we banded together in the second half and that changed things around.
"It swung that penalty count around because we started dominating up the middle.''
The game also featured what Henry described as a 'rocks and diamonds' effort from five-eighth Kurt Lewis.
He spent two stints in the sin bin, one in each half. However, when he came out of the bin in the second half he produced a quality play that resulted in Jordan Worboys scoring the try that virtually sealed the win. Lewis kicked ahead, regathered and kicked again, with Worboys able to scoop up ball and race away to the line.
Henry pointed out the Pirates play the Sharks, Forster-Tuncurry and then Taree City.
"If we can get over the Sharks we'll be well placed to get through the first five weeks without a loss,'' he said.
"That sets us up for the season. And on our day, I think we can beat anybody.''
