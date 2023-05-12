Manning River Times
Pirates head to Port to tackle 'bogey side'

By Mick McDonald
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is looking for an 80 minute performance from his side in the clash against Port Sharks at Port Macquarie.
OLD Bar Pirates tackle Port Sharks, a side labelled by co-captain-coach Mick Henry as a 'bogey team', in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game at the Port Stadium.

