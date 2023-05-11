GROUP Three Rugby League has handed over all judicial matters to the NSWRL.
This was agreed at a meeting of the Mid North Coast Region before the season kicked off.
However, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said there has been a hiccup with Wingham prop Jackson Mullen, who was dismissed in the second half of the clash against Old Bar last Saturday.
As of Wednesday the Tigers hadn't received a charge sheet for Mullen. He has since taken an early plea for a high tackle charge and accepted a two game suspension.
Mr Drury said when the group controlled the judiciary the clubs would receive the sheet, which would include the grading of the charge, on Monday morning.
"Clubs then had a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday to decide if they wanted to take the early plea, fight the charge or seek a downgrading,'' he said.
However, this is now under the jurisdiction of NSWRL regional manager Dan Tempest, who is based at Coffs Harbour.
Under the plan the NSWRL would organise a Zoom meeting with a player and the judiciary if required.
Mr Drury said Mr Tempest had trouble getting video footage of the incident involving Mullen and that has caused the delay.
He hopes this will be a one-off, adding here were no problems with a player sent off in the first round.
"But if we do encounter more problems with the system this year we'll review the decision,'' Mr Drury added.
RELATED: Footy Shorts column
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.