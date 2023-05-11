Manning River Times
New format for Group 3 judiciary matters

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Wingham prop Jackson Mullen was sent off last Saturday in the Group Three match against Old Bar at Old Bar.
GROUP Three Rugby League has handed over all judicial matters to the NSWRL.

