GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury concedes the points system that clubs must now adhere to is causing confusion.
Mr Drury stressed that the ruling comes from the NSWRL and not Group Three. All competitions under the NSWRL banner must comply. There's a points cap sides must abide by with selected teams each weekend.
Under the system club juniors receive zero points while those coming into a club are graded. A former NRL player receives the maximum impost of 30. Players swapping clubs within the group receive 25 points.
Mr Drury said the system is intricate.
"It's about 10 pages long and it does take some working out,'' he said.
Group Three chairman Geoff Kelly, speaking on the On The Bench segment last month, agreed. Mr Kelly has to deal with the system in his group role and also as Port City president.
Mr Drury said he has had numerous conversations with club officials this year explaining the system.
He said imported players are rewarded for service to a club with a points reduction.
When the system is explained most of the officials I've spoken to say it has merit,...but it does cause confusion- Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury
"I'm always getting asked why the Kempsey players now at Port City don't have higher points,'' he said.
"But most of them have been there for seven or eight years. I know a lot of them went back (to Macleay) in 2019, but that doesn't negate the previous years they were at the Breakers.''
Former Newcastle Knight Nathan Ross, now at Wingham, received some dispensation due to his age and the fact that he hasn't played in the NRL since 2018.
Mr Drury explained that if Taree-born NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell returned to the Taree City Bulls, he would be on zero points, as he is a Taree junior, having played for Taree Red Rovers.
"But if he went to another Group Three club, he'd get 30 points,'' he said.
Clubs can also seek points reduction for a player if they believe this is warranted.
Group Three clubs including Old Bar, Wauchope and Port Macquarie have signed players from outside of Australia this year. Mr Drury said those players receive a two point grading.
"When the system is explained most of the officials I've spoken to say it has merit,'' Mr Drury said. "But it does cause confusion.''
