Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 3 chief executive concedes NSWRL's player points system is confusing

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NRL star Nathan Ross is a gain for the Wingham Tigers this year. He retired from the NRL in 2018.
Former NRL star Nathan Ross is a gain for the Wingham Tigers this year. He retired from the NRL in 2018.

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury concedes the points system that clubs must now adhere to is causing confusion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.