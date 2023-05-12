WINGHAM'S early season injury woes have continued with confirmation that hard working lock Blake Fraser will miss eight to 10 weeks after damaging his shoulder.
Fraser was among Wingham's best in the 22-8 loss to Old Bar last weekend.
"He does a lot of work off the ball that probably doesn't go noticed,'' captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"We didn't think it (the injury) was too bad at first, but he showed me the x-ray and he dislocated the shoulder and then it went back in - it looks as though he'll need surgery.''
The Tigers are also without centre Tim Bridge for 8-10 weeks while he recovers from an ankle injury. This weekend Wingham face Wauchope at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
The Blues have endured a difficult start to the year and copped heavy losses to Old Bar and then Macleay Valley. However, Collins expects a stronger Wauchope this week.
"They've got Beau White and Sam Watts back. Will Ramsay is a good player,'' he said.
"They'll be a better side this week. And these games - the ones you're supposed to win easily - can be tricky.''
Collins said the Tigers hope to have representative Nathan Campbell available this week. Campbell, a gain this season from Forster-Tuncurry, has struggled with an Achilles complaint aggravated during the off-season. Should he miss this game Collins said Campbell will be a sure starter for the May 20 clash against Taree City at Wingham.
Kurt Fowles will come into the starting lineup at lock in Fraser's place.
At the time of writing the club was still waiting to hear the fate of front rower Jackson Mullen, who was sent off midway through the second half of the clash against Old Bar. Mullen took the early plea and will miss two games. Joel Kleindienst will come from the bench into the pack.
Collins said after the loss to the Pirates that the Tigers have to cut down the errors and also the number of penalties they concede. He said this cruelled their chances in the second half against Old Bar after they led 8-0 at the break.
"In the first half we completed and rolled up the middle. But in the second half we dropped the ball and gave away a heap of penalties. You don't win games while you're doing that,'' he said
Meanwhile, two unbeaten sides will meet when Macleay Valley hosts premiers Port City on Sunday.
The Mustangs have wins over Taree City and Wauchope while the Breakers have accounted for Port Macquarie and Taree City in their two outings.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
