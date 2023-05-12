Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Manning BMX rider hoping to qualify for world titles

By Mick McDonald
May 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indi Clifton is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
Indi Clifton is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.

MANNING BMX racer Indi Clifton wants to take on the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.