MANNING BMX racer Indi Clifton wants to take on the world.
And if all goes to plan, that'll happen next year in Brisbane, when the world championships will be staged.
The 11-year-old from Old Bar qualified for the world titles after competing at the Oceania championships last year.
The worlds were in France, but Indi opted not to go due to the travel and costs involved.
"It was expensive and there were going to be a lot of fast riders there,'' she said.
"But next year they're in Brisbane, so I'm hoping to qualify. I'll be trying hard."
Indi is now building towards that by competing in State series rounds where she has recorded some impressive results while she is also contesting the national series and hopefully, the Australian titles.
She's contested four rounds of the State series this year and sits in fourth place in the under 11 girls.
Last year she finished second in the under 10s. State races are usually held once a month, with the next in Terrigal on the June long weekend.
Indi also contested the ACT titles recently and said she was 'fairly happy' with her performance.
"In the first round I came fifth,'' she said.
"I raced against the boys the next day and came 17th overall.''
After the next State series round Indi expects to compete at the national series in Macarthur in July. Four races will be held there.
This is different to the national titles to be raced in Shepparton, Victoria later in the year.
Indi is also hoping for a big effort at the Mighty 11s qualifying races to be held at Lake Macquarie in September.
Should she finish in the top four girl riders in the 11 years division she'll be off to New Zealand for the Trans Tasman Challenge later in the year to ride with the Australian team.
"I'm hoping to do well at Lake Macquarie,'' she said.
"But it will be hard because there will be some very fast riders trying out. I'll just do my best.''
Indi started riding BMX when she was aged eight.
"We went to the track because my brother was thinking about having a go,'' she explained.
"I kind of got into it as well and now Noah (her brother) doesn't ride anymore.''
Indi trains or competes with the Manning club up to four times a week. Her dad is now her coach.
She enjoys BMX because it's 'fun and competitive.'
"And we get to go to different places and all different tracks,'' she added.
"All the tracks are so much different and that's a challenge.''
While BMX takes up most of her time Indi does dabble in a couple of other sports and recently represented the Manning zone in the schools cross country.
And being an Old Bar girl, she also enjoys the surf.
