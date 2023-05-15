Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

RSL Remembrance Ride takes on Central West Cycle Trail

Updated May 16 2023 - 8:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists on the RSL Remembrance Ride take a break at Goolma before heading onto Gulgong. Photo supplied.
Cyclists on the RSL Remembrance Ride take a break at Goolma before heading onto Gulgong. Photo supplied.

Despite incurring a bit of saddle soreness, Darcy Elbourne says it was great to have the opportunity to participate in this year's RSL Remembrance Ride on the Central West Cycle Trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.