Taree parkrun a volunteering success story

National Volunteer Week is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering, taking place from May 15 - 21.
This year's theme is 'The Change Makers' recognising the contribution of volunteers around the country and encouraging others to consider volunteering.
Taree parkrun, which takes place every Saturday at 8am at Endeavour Place, has been a volunteering success story since it launched on May 17.
During that time 500 people have volunteered at Taree parkrun, carrying out a combined total of 4702 different volunteer roles. Their contribution has supported 4206 people to complete the 5k course on 40,299 occasions.
What's more 303 people who have completed Taree parkrun did fewer than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly when they first signed up with parkrun.
This means local volunteers are increasingly supporting people to take the first steps in their physical activity journey, which has major health and economic impacts for the community.
Parkrun events are free and open to anyone. People can walk or run the 5km course, help out as volunteers, or simply spectate and socialise. Participants can push a pram, bring their dog on a short lead or take part with their family.
Garry Woolnough, volunteer event director at Taree parkrun said everyone in the community is invited to give parkrun volunteering a try.
"Parkrun is all about having fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment. All the volunteer roles a super simple and there are a wide variety of opportunities, from welcoming first timers to marshalling on the course to handing out finish tokens as people finish the 5k,'' Garry said.
"We even have volunteers during the week, for example, who coordinate our volunteer roster and post to our social media channels. Our volunteer roster is never full and there is a role to suit everyone."
Taree parkrun is one of 470 parkruns across Australia, with more than 143,000 people volunteering at the free weekly events since the country's first parkrun in 2011.
A recent national survey of almost 38,000 Australian parkrunners revealed that people who volunteer experience significant health and well being benefits.
A total of 99 per cent reported that they volunteer to feel a sense of purpose, while 93 per cent said it makes them fell part of their community. For 86 per cent, their main motivation is simply that it's fun and 84 per cent said it makes them happier.
Four in five respondents said volunteering at parkrun gets them outside, while three quarters said they volunteer to meet new people.
Parkrun registration is free at www.parkrun.com.au/register
If you are interested in volunteering you can email the events at taree@parkrun.com, or message them through the Taree parkrun Facebook page, or simply come along on Saturday morning.
