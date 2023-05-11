Midcoast Community Theatre have chosen for their next production a re-telling of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest.
Directed by Catherine Watson, who also plays the role of Lady Bracknell, the cast includes Paul Parton, Tyler Blake, Corrie O'Brien, Jasmine Hill, Dani Tucker, Alex Nielsen, Jordan Gayle and Taylor Wardley.
This will be the second major production for the fledgling company following last year's highly ambitious rendition of Dickens' perennial classic, A Christmas Carol, which the troupe artfully recontextualised into the commedia dell'arte style to great success.
With The Importance of Being Earnest being one of the most well known of Wilde's plays, Catherine expects it to be popular with older theatregoers. Furthermore, it should also provide a handy vehicle for introducing younger audiences to the satirical wit of Oscar Wilde.
"It's fun, it's uplifting, it's a great introduction to the classics for young people who haven't seen or heard of it yet," Catherine said.
"The older people love to come and see live theatre; they love Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest is one of those better known ones, and they just love this particular play."
The play retains a timelessness not only due its biting wit and scathing social commentary, but also manages to underscore parallels of Victorian-era class machinations with the trivial and often duplicitous behaviour frequently associated with today's social media.
"It's a text that I studied in high school and fell in love with; the juxtaposition, the use of metaphor, simile, all done in this way that's hilariously incorrect," cast member, Corrie O'Brien said.
"I think translating that into where we are now with Facebook and Instagram, looking at how we're all presenting this stylised look of ourselves on social media when in fact we could be sitting next to a rubbish tip and people would never know - I think this play really captures that."
The Importance of Being Earnest opens on Friday, May 19 at the OneLife Church Auditorium, 75 Muldoon Street, Taree. For more information check MidCoast Community Theatre's facebook page, or email midcomtheatre@gmail.com.
