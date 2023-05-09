Roadworks are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 10 along Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Landsowne, and will continue for about four weeks, weather permitting.
The road upgrade between Yarratt Road and Cheers Road will provide much needed improvements to road drainage and the road surface.
Road users can expect minor delays. Traffic control will be in place.
These works are part of MidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program. This program is over and above council's annual roadworks plan for this financial year.
For the full list of roads in the program, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
