Upper Lansdowne Road between Yarratt and Cheers roads to be upgraded

Updated May 9 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:21pm
Roadworks are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 10 along Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Landsowne, and will continue for about four weeks, weather permitting.

