Rotary Club of Taree helping patients breathe in Kenya

May 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Taree Rotarian Dr Grace Maano (fourth from left) in Wajir County, Kenya, for the commissioning of an oxygen manifold system. Picture supplied.
Two years after commencing a project to provide oxygen manifold systems to hospitals in Kenya, the Rotary Club of Taree has finally seen the fruits of their labour.

