Rotary Club of Taree helping patients breathe in Kenya

Two years after commencing a project to provide oxygen manifold systems to hospitals in Kenya, the Rotary Club of Taree has finally seen the fruits of their labour.
Between January 23 and 31, 2023, it was a fulfilling week for project manager and Rotarian, Dr Grace Maano, who attended the commissioning of the five oxygen manifolds in five country referral hospitals in Kenya: Busia, Iten, JM Kariuki, Lamu and Wajir, made possible by the work of Taree Rotary Club.
Moreover, it was an opportunity for her to meet the local project partners Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation (EMKF) and Rotary Club of Hurlingham (RHC) project committee members face to face.
The Rotary Club of Taree commenced the project in 2020-21 as a Rotary Australia World Community Service Project.
Initially, the project aimed to fund one or more oxygen manifold installation in county hospitals in Kenya, oxygen being basic life saving equipment required in any life threatening emergency resuscitation procedure.
The project team led the club into solicitation of donations and raffle fundraising until December 2021 and managed to raise the equivalent for three oxygen manifolds.
Not content with funding for three oxygen manifolds, a Rotary Global Grant application was sought to double the funds and be able to serve more county hospitals in Kenya.
"It was wonderful to note that many Rotary Clubs heeded our call for help back in 2021. Our heartfelt thanks to the Rotary Clubs of Armidale Central, Laurieton, Lower Midcoast, Narrabri and Walcha of District 9660," Dr Maano said.
"Even interstate clubs trusted us on this project, our sincere gratitude to Rotary Club of Ararat in Victoria and Rotary Club of Marybrough-Sunrise in Queensland, as well as the One Mile State School of Gympie in Queensland for contributing towards this project."
The Taree community supported raffle ticket sales even during the aftermath of flooding in Taree, Dr Maano said, while some members and friends of Rotary Club of Taree made personal donations towards the project.
"Big donors, DAK Foundation, Rotary District 9660 and Rotary District 9212 District-designated funds helped complete the funds and, after matched by Global Grant at a total project fund of $36,200 USD, we were able to target six county hospitals."
However, only five oxygen manifolds were installed as the sixth, Hola County Hospital is under renovation.
Joseph Sunday, board chair of EMKF, wrote to Rotary Club of Taree with his gratitude for the project.
"The five emergency departments ... cumulatively manage 186,159 critically ill and injured patients annually. Thanks to your support, these departments can now provide oxygen to 50 patients simultaneously at maximum capacity.
"These achievements would not have been possible without your continued support, and we look forward to your partnership in continuing to strengthen emergency healthcare systems in Kenya to save lives together."
There are still 14 county hospitals and more than 100 subcounty hospitals in Kenya needing oxygen manifolds in Kenya. With inflation and currency exchange rates, each oxygen manifold and relevant emergency training now costs around $10,000 AUD.
Rotary's plan is to continue fundraising to address this need and the good news is that a private ancillary foundation, DAK Foundation, will match every $2 donation with $1 from May until October 31, 2023 to maximum of $15,000.
"If you are looking for a good cause to support and obtain tax deductibility please consider 'Adopting an Emergency Department in Kenya' and create hope in the world!" Dr Maano said.
Go to rawcs.org.au/donate and specify Project #61, Year 2020-21, or click here.
