Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Understrength Chatham go down to Port Thunder

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Thunder go on the attack despite the efforts of Chatham's in the Mid North Coast Hockey League clash against Chatham at Port Macquarie. Thunder won 6-2.
Port Thunder go on the attack despite the efforts of Chatham's in the Mid North Coast Hockey League clash against Chatham at Port Macquarie. Thunder won 6-2.

AN understrength and inexperienced Chatham side produced a solid effort but found Port Thunder too strong in the Mid Coast Hockey League men's clash at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.