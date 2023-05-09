AN understrength and inexperienced Chatham side produced a solid effort but found Port Thunder too strong in the Mid Coast Hockey League men's clash at Port Macquarie.
Thunder won 6-2. However, Chatham's Adam Birkefeld said there were a number of positives to come out of the match for the side.
Birkefeld (ankle), Matt Doherty (hamstring) and Keegan Jobson (hamstring) were all out injured while Chatham had five players Mason Doel, Angus Johnson, Ryan Box, Aston Hayes and Mace Murray were on duty with the Manning Valley side at the state under 18 championships in Wollongong.
"With eight of our starting side out it gave us they chance to give a lot of our younger guys a run and get good minutes against last year's premiers,'' Birkefeld said.
The game also marked the Luke Hough's return to the club.
"He scored two goals on his return and will be a great addition for us this year guiding the young forwards around,'' Birkefeld said.
"Even though we lost 6-2 it was a strong outing and highlights the depth we have built.
"We have started the year well with some good results, but like most clubs it's been tough to get the same team on the field each week, with either injuries or other sport commitments impacting.
"On the days we have the full roster on the pitch at the same time I think we can match it with any side and have a good chance come the end of the year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
