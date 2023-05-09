SEETHING Seb didn't win a race until his 19th start but has since become something of a winning machine and he was at it again for local trainer Karen Owen at the Taree races on Monday.
The four-year-old gelding, expertly ridden by 3kg-claiming apprentice Courtney Bellamy, grabbed the lead two strides out from the finishing post to win the Underwood Electrical Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1600 metres.
Seething Seb had settled in the second half of the field and Bellamy patiently waited for the right run upon straightening before driving her mount through the gap when it came.
It was Seething Seb's sixth win in his last 12 starts in a tremendous run that began with a victory in a Port Macquarie Maiden on August 27 of last year.
Owen fully expected the horse to be very competitive again on Monday and was surprised he started at the big odds of 16-1.
"Very happy with the win. I thought he'd run well," Owen said. "The odds did surprise me. The favourite in the race (Rebel's Edge at $4.80) had run third when Seething Seb won at Scone two starts before this race. But that's fine.
"I'm not really a punter, I seem to slow them down if I bet, but a few people who have a couple of horses with me backed it so that was good. And the Leopolds, who own the horse, are really good supporters of mine so I'm delighted for them. They bred the horse and raced the dam as well.
"I was a little bit concerned the track (rated a Soft 6) might've been a little bit soft for him. He's won in the wet, but he's really at his best on top of the ground. But it was OK. He was a bit further back in the run than I would've liked, but Courtney's claim helped bring him into the race."
Seething Seb is nothing if not adaptable. His six wins have come at six different tracks - Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Scone and Taree.
He had run seventh at Grafton in his last start before Monday's race, but Owen said he had bad luck in running that day.
Owen explained that it ran in the family for Seething Seb to come on strong after turning four years old.
"His siblings were late maturers as well," she said. "Both his half-brother and half-sister didn't win a race until they were four. He raced as a two-year-old, but he's gotten much bigger and stronger since then.
"He won four times in his last prep, including three in a row, and he went out for a spell in good order. We expected him to come back strongly again and he's done that. He's only four, so he's got plenty of racing left in him.
"He seems to have pulled up well, so he'll stay in work a little bit longer. It'll be a bit harder to place him since his rating will go up, so we'll have a look at possibly going to the Gunnedah Cup (on May 28)."
WINNING jockey Ben Looker declared Newcastle trainer Patrick Cleave had "a very nice horse on his hands" after La Vesuvius exploded away upon straightening to easily win the Adrian Owen Equine Vet Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1600 metres at Taree on Monday.
"He began like a rocket and was pricking his ears and not wanting to get on the bridle, but when the other one (Titanicus) whipped around him to lead it worked out well because he was able to have something to chase," Looker said.
"He still got to the lead a bit too soon and once he hit the front he really pricked his ears, but Patty's got a very nice horse on his hands. I said pre-race he's probably got the potential to be the best horse out of the race and he's a nice horse going places."
It looked a race in two on paper and that was how it turned out, with the $1.90 favourite La Vesuvius being challenged by the Kris Lees-trained Better Not Bitter ($2.50) in the last 200 metres.
But La Vesuvius withstood the challenge easily to win by 1.74 lengths cruising to the line in what was the lightly-raced three-year-old gelding's second win in a row.
"He's been a work in progress," Cleave said. "He got an injury after his two-year-old season leading into the spring when I thought he was going to get up to city grade, but we've just taken our time with him since and he's gradually putting it together.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.