Sixth win for Seething Seb from last 12 starts

By Greg Prichard
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
SEETHING Seb didn't win a race until his 19th start but has since become something of a winning machine and he was at it again for local trainer Karen Owen at the Taree races on Monday.

