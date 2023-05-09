Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Regenerative farming proves a winner for Burrell Creek couple

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liliana and Simon Kellett with their daughters on their farm at Burrell Creek. Picture supplied.
Liliana and Simon Kellett with their daughters on their farm at Burrell Creek. Picture supplied.

Only four years after moving from Melbourne to 400 acres in Burrell Creek during the worst drought in our region's recorded history, Simon and Lilian Kellett entered their first Sydney Royal Easter Show and came home with a silver award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.