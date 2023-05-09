Regenerative farming proves a winner for Burrell Creek couple

Only four years after moving from Melbourne to 400 acres in Burrell Creek during the worst drought in our region's recorded history, Simon and Lilian Kellett entered their first Sydney Royal Easter Show and came home with a silver award.
The couple took out a stand in the Woolworths Fresh Food Dome for their farm, Ferndale Farm, and were awarded for their product, presentation and customer service.
"We were elated. It was it was our first ever show and we've never really done the markets or any kind of showcase of our product," Liliana said.
"We were very much 'go big or go home'; we threw everything we had at it."
Liliana said it was the first time small businesses were invited to take part, in stalls that were only 2x2 metres in size.
Wanting to get their product, pasture-raised beef and pork, into the Sydney market, paddock to plate education was a big priority for the Kellett's at the show.
"It's about knowing where your food comes from, understanding the farming practices and giving people the ability to see exactly how we raise the animals that you know will end up at their home," Simon said.
The couple report that many of the people at the show sampling Ferndale Farm's products said the sausages and pork were the best they ever tasted.
"For us that's a really, really lovely feeling because we know that we're doing something different and it's bringing a lot of a lot of joy and nutrition to people's lives."
The Kennetts attribute the quality of the product on the selection of breeds they raise, and farming regeneratively.
The run a herd of 120 cattle, breeding a composite of Angus and mashona, a heritage African breed, similar to brahmans but more docile, heat tolerant and with the ability to break down fibrous grasses.
Crossing the two breeds unites the good meat quality from both sides, the adaptability of the mashona, and the good carcase traits of Angus cattle, Simon says.
Ferndale is also home to three breeds of pigs: saddleback, large black and heritage Berkshire, 60 in total.
All of the animals are pasture raised on a very diverse diet of mixed pasture, resulting in a nutrient dense end product, according to Simon.
The Kellett's believe in working in synchronicity with nature. The livestock has a dual role, in that the pasture not only improves the livestock, but the livestock must improve the land they are on, Simon explains.
"We get that right and we get our management right, and if we make our animals happy and feel safe and secure, then they produce a really highly nutritious product at the end of that."
Their farming practice is devoid of herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers. However, that does not mean they are averse to using chemicals if an animal needs veterinary treatment or a particular weed needs to be removed.
"We just work with nature to get what we want rather than what we don't want, But we're not into zero acceptance of any form of chemical along the way."
Liliana, an Olympian swimmer who swam for Argentina in 2008, and Simon, an Army veteran who saw service in Afghanistan, see big possibilities for regenerative farming in the Mid Coast.
"I think one of the things that really excites me in our particular farming region is that we have a lot of relatively small farms that have huge potential for this type of agriculture," Simon says.
"Because you don't need thousands of acres to be able to run an operation, either like ours or with smaller animals like chickens or ducks or whatever it is.
"For us, our pigs increase our pasture production significantly, so we can run more cattle as a result of running pigs.
"For people to be able to run a small herd of pigs that supports their local community and adds to their farm is to me, something that's pretty exciting."
The only drawback, they say, is the lack of nearby abattoirs that will process pigs; the closest is at Byron Bay.
"So I think there's a huge opportunity there for the region to consider where do we invest and how do we support more local farmers," Liliana says, adding that micro abattoirs are growing in a lot of areas.
You can learn more about Ferndale Farm and purchase their products at www.ferndalefarm.com.au. They deliver across most of NSW. They have also partnered with local butcher s in the Taree area who package and process their products.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
