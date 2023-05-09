Manning River Times
Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast seeking feedback

May 10 2023 - 9:00am
The RDAMNC will be in Taree on Wednesday June 7 providing interested parties the chance to provide feedback on their strategic plan. Photo Shutterstock.
Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) will ask for feedback on their Strategic Regional Plan 2023-33 during a region wide tour and survey during May and June.

