Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) will ask for feedback on their Strategic Regional Plan 2023-33 during a region wide tour and survey during May and June.
The RDAMNC team will be conducting briefing sessions in every local government area, including a session to be held at Club Taree on June 7 beginning at 1pm.
The event will run for 1.5 hours and in this time you will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the plan, and your broader regional priorities.
The plan is designed to be used as a framework to address the region's challenges, needs and priorities for long-term economic growth.
"The plan fills a gap in Mid North Coast regional economic development planning, as there are no other strategies which focus on this area as a distinct economic region," CEO of RDAMNC, Dr Madeleine Lawler said.
"This plan is designed to provide a multi-level government lens on the regional priorities for the Mid North Coast and will assist local governments and non-profits in ensuring their planned projects and proposals are in line with national priorities for regional Australia."
For those that are unable to attend the face-to-face sessions, RDAMNC has an online survey on its website: www.rdamnc.org.au.
"Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast is fortunate to represent one of the most environmentally abundant regions in Australia, which offers its residents an enviable lifestyle in a beautiful, natural environment, with unique and thriving regional towns and cities," said Kieren Dell, Chair of RDAMNC.
"We see our role as a connector between regional communities, business, government and not-for profits, a facilitator of change, and an independent voice for our region. We will continue to support the Mid North Coast well into the future."
For more information, to register for an event or to fill out a survey, go to our website: www.rdamnc.org.au
