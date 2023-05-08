A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a single vehicle accident at Dyers Crossing on Sunday evening.
The male driver, initially trapped in his vehicle, was released by emergency services and treated on scene by local NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being transported by road to meet the Westpac Rescue Helciopter at Nabiac.
The patient was further stabilised and treated by the helicopter critical care medical team for head, chest and leg injuries and then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
The rescue helicopter was called to Port Macquarie to airlift a young boy injured in a fall from his bike on Saturday morning.
NSW Ambulance was called to Hastings River Motocross Park, west of Port Macquarie. The boy was treated on scene by the Westpac helicopter critical care team for possible head injuries and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
