Driver airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle

Updated May 8 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:26pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Nabiac overnight. Picture supplied.
A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a single vehicle accident at Dyers Crossing on Sunday evening.

