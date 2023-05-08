Police warn of possible scammers operating in Manning-Great Lakes

Police have issued a warning to Manning-Great Lakes residents to beware of possible scammers operating in the area.
Police say on the morning of May 2 an elderly Lansdowne woman was approached at her home by a man asking if she would like her driveway sealed with bitumen he had left over from a job nearby.
The man, who was driving a small white truck, stated he did not have a business name.
The woman and man agreed for the job to be completed and on the terms of payment.
Police say that afternoon, the man and three other men dressed in fluoro shirts, long pants and work boots returned to the woman's address. The woman asked to see what bitumen was going to be laid, and the man revealed blue metal not bitumen.
The man and three tradesmen were told to leave the premises by the woman after a heated discussion. No payment was made.
Police say similar incidents have allegedly occurred, possibly in the Bohnock area.
"These types of incidents have been reported before, where workers partially complete work, leave and never return, after receiving payment for what at times can be many thousands of dollars," a police spokesman said.
"Do not become a victim of this type of incident.'
If you believe such suspicious activity may be occurring in your area, contact your local police on 5594 8299, Taree Police Station or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.