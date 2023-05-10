Lovers of literature who can't make it down to Sydney for the Sydney Writers' Festival can take part in the Live and Local program right here on the the Mid Coast.
The Sydney Writers' Festival's Live and Local program comes to Taree, Forster and Wingham libraries at the end of May.
One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events to Wingham Library on Thursday, May 25; Taree Library on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27; and Forster Library on Sunday, May 28.
Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers.
Brought to you in real time, Jane Harper talks about her new crime novel Exiles, Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton discusses her keenly anticipated thriller Birnam Wood and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead sheds light on his acclaimed novel Harlem Shuffle and its forthcoming sequel Crook Manifesto.
Audiences are invited to participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending their thoughts via SMS straight to the Sydney stage.
The Live and Local sessions are free to attend but bookings are essential. For more information and to book go to the MidCoast Libraries events page.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.