The inaugural Music and Markets on the Manning in February 2023 was such a success, it's going ahead again with all stallholders who were at the first day rebooking.
Taking place on Saturday, May 13 from 11am to 3pm the focus is on local artists; creatives; and home made, designed and produced goods.
Market stalls will be selling a large variety of products, including art, plants, clothing, baby items, jewellery, pottery, macrame, leather goods, candles, Indigenous artwork and gifts, fresh flowers, home made toys, homewares, natural creams and body products.
Perfectly timed ahead of Mother's Day, there will also be Mother's Day gift boxes for sale.
Wingham Music Festival organiser Donna Ballard is also organising the entertainment for Music and Markets on the Manning, with Kahly Ocean ft Tom Sneddon, The Trapps and Taylor James providing music on the RiverStage at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree.
Bring a rug or picnic chairs and enjoy barbecue, Thai food, Texas barbecue, ice cream or a hot cup of coffee on the riverside while the kids play in the specially created kids' area.
This free, family-friendly event is hosted by Taree Rotary on Manning. No alcohol or glass allowed.
For more information go to the Music and Markets on the Manning event page on Facebook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.