Music and Markets on the Manning day on Manning River foreshore at Taree

Updated May 9 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
A wide variety of handmade wares will be for sale at Music and Markets on the Manning. Pictures supplied
The inaugural Music and Markets on the Manning in February 2023 was such a success, it's going ahead again with all stallholders who were at the first day rebooking.

