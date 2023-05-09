Manning Made Artisans Fair, set to open for the weekend on 10am on Saturday morning, May 6, was already going strongly at 9.30am as people came early to see what the region's artisans had on offer.
Hand-dyed and spun yarns, felted, knitted and crocheted creations, pottery, jewellery, plants, polymer clay items, photography, art, woodwork and more made the stalls a diverse collection, and it was difficult to go away empty handed.
Demonstrations of various crafts where happening at the stalls, with chainsaw sculpting being demonstrated outdoors.
Outside, the weather was perfect for sitting and eating coffee and cake, Thai food or a steak or sausage sandwich from the PCYC barbecue, manned by boys from the PCYC who were raising money to help the Gymaroos attend the World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam in July this year.
Organiser Vivienne Scott said it was a wonderful weekend, with one stallholder who had chosen to only attend on Saturday turning up on Sunday, as she had so much fun the day before.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
