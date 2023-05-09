Manning River Times
Manning Made Artisans Fair 2023 at Taree PCYC

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Manning Made Artisans Fair, set to open for the weekend on 10am on Saturday morning, May 6, was already going strongly at 9.30am as people came early to see what the region's artisans had on offer.

