Bulahdelah and Gloucester are two of nine finalists in the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards 2023 and voting is now open to the public .
Both Mid Coast towns are in the Small Tourism Town category and have progressed through a rigorous and highly competitive process to make it to the final stages of the competition.
The NSW Top Tourism Awards celebrates the travel industry centred around regional towns and supports economic and social growth.
"Voting for local towns is a great way to show your support and recognise how the local community works hard to make the Mid Coast a great place to live and visit," MidCoast Council's director liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
There are three categories to vote in:
The winners of each category will go on to represent the State in the national finals.
Voting is open until Friday, May 12, so make sure you vote for our local towns to make sure we have a local winner! Winners will be announced on May 31.
To place your vote, click on the link and follow the prompts; swbusinesschamber.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0P4uDFCKR9KDt4i
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.