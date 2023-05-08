MATT Walz leads the Taree Golf Club championship following the first round.
Walz has seven titles to his credit and needs one more to draw level with Peter Doherty as the winner of the most championships in the club's history. He fired a three under par 67 in the opening round.
Brett Webber had 70 while Doherty and Jimmy Weeks carded 72.
The four championship rounds will be played on consecutive Saturdays.
Jo Stinson leads the women's championship following her 85 in the opening round. Kerry Stephen and Christine George follow on 91 then Tanya Bridge on 92.
Ray Matthews leads the men's division two on 80 with Piet Litgens and Kieran Green on 81 and Glen Thomas 82.
Lionel Worth has a handy lead in division three. He fired 83 to be clear of Michael Pitman on 86 and Sam Ferguson on 91.
