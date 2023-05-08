Manning River Times
First hand report of the coronation of King Charles III from the streets of London

By George Hoad
May 8 2023
After about two hours on his feet, the Gold State Coach carrying the King and his Queen, made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, giving the crowd it first glimpse of the royal couple. Picture by George Hoad
I flew into London on a glorious spring day and was greeted with bright blue skies and a city filled with an air of excitement and anticipation. A city buzzing with activity, of preparation, a city filled with more people than I have ever witnessed in my almost 40 years of visiting.

