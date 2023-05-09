A new warning sign has been added for east bound traffic on Old Bar Road, near the Redbank Road intersection.
This one warns of the possibility of feral deer in the area. Now motorists have to be vigilant for a hazard, in addition to taking care to avoid injuring our native koalas.
Join MidCoast Council representatives at Taree-Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club next Thursday, May 18 from 6pm to 7.30pm to take part in their regular Community Conversations series.
Community Conversations provide an opportunity to learn what council has planned for the next financial year and to get updates on upcoming projects.
"These sessions give us an opportunity to keep an ear to the ground and understand what matters at a local level," MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin said.
"We realise each community has unique concerns. It's important that we regularly get together and meet with community members.
"It's also an opportunity for the community to better understand how council works and what we are doing across the region."
National Volunteer Week is almost here, and the theme for this year is "We Are The Change Makers".
A change maker is someone who takes action to make the world a better place. So next week, take the time to say thank you to one of the many volunteers here in our own area who selflessly give of their time to make the world a better place.
Next Wednesday, May 17, our workshop is driftwood art.
There are two wall hangings to choose from, a fish or a sailboat. Perhaps, time permitting, you would like to do both.
Requirements include small pieces of driftwood, a framed canvas pre-painted and dry, small pieces of woven material, for example hessian or similar, and appropriate glue.
On the same day our group will be supporting the Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea.
The new ambulance station for Old Bar is starting to take shape.
Following a lot of site preparation, the shape of the building is now becoming evident. The station is located on Old Bar Road.
