Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
May 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: by Ian Dimmock
Photo: by Ian Dimmock

A new warning sign has been added for east bound traffic on Old Bar Road, near the Redbank Road intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.