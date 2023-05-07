Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Referee abandons Forster Dolphins/Manning Ratz rugby clash

By Phil Wilkins
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rugby union fixture between Forster Tuncurry and Manning River Ratz at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry was abandoned when the referee was allegedly threatened.
The rugby union fixture between Forster Tuncurry and Manning River Ratz at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry was abandoned when the referee was allegedly threatened.

FORSTER Tuncurry Rugby Union Club experienced its darkest hour on Saturday when referee Michael Wooster ended the Dolphins' home game against the Manning River Ratz at Tuncurry's Barclay Field, claiming he was allegedly threatened by a Dolphins player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.