ENIGMATIC five-eighth Kurt Lewis had a mixed day for Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League contest against Wingham at the Old Bar Reserve on Saturday.
Lewis had two stints in the sin bin, one in each half. Referee Ricky McFarlane gave him a 10 minute spell in the first half for a professional foul, while he cooled his heels in the second for dissent.
Lewis had only just returned to the fray in the second half when he produced one of his trademark pieces of magic. He chipped ahead, regathered then managed to get another kick in as the cover converged. Halfback Jordan Worboys was first to the ball and raced away unopposed to score.
The try and Zac Butler's conversion shot the Pirates to a match winning 18-8 lead with just over four minutes left on the clock. The Pirates crossed again through winger Emmanuel Soli with seconds remaining and that blew the score to 22-8 - and that wasn't in any way a true reflection of the tough contest.
Wingham finished with 12 players after prop Jackson Mullen was sent off with 20 minutes remaining and charged with a high tackle. Lewis was sin binned at the same time, negating Old Bar's one man advantage for 10 of those minutes.
The Tigers dominated the first half and trotted off at the break leading 8-0. But the Pirates had ascendancy in the second half although they were aided by some sloppy handing by the Tigers.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins agreed the send off was crucial, but said his side coughed up too much possession.
"In the first half we completed and rolled up the middle. But in the second half we dropped the ball and gave away a heap of penalties. You don't win games while you're doing that,'' he said.
"It was disappointing, but we have a lot to take away from it. Dropped balls and penalties killed us.''
Collins added that it's not unusual for early season games to be scrappy.
"But you can deal with the dropped balls and defend them if you're not giving away back-to-back penalties,'' he said.
His Old Bar counterpart Mick Henry said the performance mirrored last week, in that the Pirates only produced a 40 minute effort.
"We didn't complete in the first half and we gave away way too many penalties,'' he said.
"But the score was only 8-0. We knew if we stayed in the dog fight that we could win.''
Henry described Lewis as a 'rocks and diamonds' player.
"He can do some bad stuff, but he won us the game today,'' he said.
"We'll take the good with the bad, but he's really produced the goods for us this year.''
Old Bar second rower David Aaron revelled in the heavy going and was the best player on the field.
"He's one of the boys we've brought over from New Guinea,'' Henry said.
"They're all fitting in and they're as tough as nails. They've all been in good systems and they know their way around a footy park.''
It was a grinding game, devoid of much ball movement, meaning the Pirates backs didn't get an opportunity to shine. Both sets of forwards tore into each other in what was a physical contest, with lock Blake Fraser getting through plenty of work for the Tigers.
Henry turned in a typically busy effort for the Pirates.
While not a spiteful clash there were some heated moments, although referee McFarlane kept control.
The scores remained locked at 0-0 for the first half hour. But with Lewis in the bin Wingham interchange forward Joel Kleindienst slipped a tackle close to the line to score and Fletcher Lewis added the conversion. Lewis made it 8-0 moments before halftime when he landed a penalty goal.
Old Bar had the better of the opening sorties in the second half and Lewis worked his way over out wide to reduce the margin to 8-4. Just after Mullen was sent Henry burrowed his way over from dummy half and Shane Nigel landed the conversion to give the Pirates the lead for the first time.
Not long after Lewis ensured the Pirates would pocket the two competition points.
Old Bar 22 (K Lewis, M Henry, J Worboys E Soli tries, S Nigel, Z Butler goals) defeated Wingham 8 (J Kleindienst try, F Lewis 2 goals).
Reserve grade: Old Bar 24 defeated Wingham 18
Under 18s: Old Bar 16 defeated Wingham 10.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
