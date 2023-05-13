Manning River Times
Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest History Group to open Coopernook Forest Headquarters cottage

By Bob Smith
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
The restored Coopernook Forest Headquarters Cottage. Picture supplied
The Coopernook Forest Headquarters Cottage restoration project will be officially opened on Friday, May 19.

Local News

