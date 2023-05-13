The Coopernook Forest Headquarters Cottage restoration project will be officially opened on Friday, May 19.
The Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest History Group (CALF) has completed the cottage part of the museum project to the stage of having the forest history of the precinct on display along with short films, photos and models etc.
In attendance will be federal and State MPs, Forestry Corporation, sponsors, media, volunteer workers, while any interested members of the public are welcome.
The project can be located at the Forest Headquarters free camping area, accessed via Bangalow Road in Coopernook, Forest Road/Langley Valley Way at South Moorland and Forest Road or Pinchgut Road off Lansdowne Road.
The official opening gets underway at 10am with morning tea, followed by the official welcome by president Bob Smith BM at 10.30am who will provide some history of the project.
Moorland and Coopernook school students will lead the national anthem.
Mr Bruce Dun will raise the national flag and declare Forest History Museum officially open. Mr Dun, the son of Mr Albert Dun, is a past forestry foreman (one of five) who resided at the cottage.
The cottage will remain open to the general public throughout showing the displays/records/photos/films
There will be a barbecue lunch. Sponsors and new members welcome
For further info contact Bob Smith BM, project coordinator by phone 0493 216 549 or email hcag@outlook.com
