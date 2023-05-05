Manning River Times

A lesson in movement and mindfulness

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lesson in movement and mindfulness
A lesson in movement and mindfulness

My yoga instructor this week commented that we, his class, put a lot of pressure on ourselves and our bodies each week. My reply was I like to ensure I can do this week what I could do last week, or last month (last year would be 'stretching' things too far).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.