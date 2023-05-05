A lesson in movement and mindfulness

My yoga instructor this week commented that we, his class, put a lot of pressure on ourselves and our bodies each week. My reply was I like to ensure I can do this week what I could do last week, or last month (last year would be 'stretching' things too far).
I've been practising yoga for more than 15 years. I began when my daughter was in her final year of high school and her textiles and design major work had taken up our dining table (and room) for several months, so I think I wanted to escape home for a couple of hours and have some me time. Then I took on the role of editor and needed even more tools to quieten my mind, at least for a short while.
At first it was the idea of stretching and strengthening my body that appealed. The breathing, meditation and the (wonderful) yoga nida were unexpected bonuses. The breathing has helped in many situations, including a stint in an MRI machine when claustophobia threatened. I've only touched on meditation but can see there's lots of explore at a later date.
When it comes to yoga nidra, Pavlov's experiment comes to mind. At the sound of my instructor's voice I'm in the zone. Of course sometimes I sleep, sometimes I snore, and maybe that's what I need that particular day. But when I make it through a whole session following all the instructions, I feel a sense of achievement.
The beauty of yoga is it is for everyone. There's plenty to gain personally, physically and philosophically. I can't recommend it highly enough.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
